State appoints TISS to conduct study on socio-economic status of Muslims

Mumbai The government has appointed Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) to conduct a study on the socio-economic and educational status of the Muslim community in 56 Muslim-dominated areas of the state over three months, in an attempt to uplift the minority community.

“To understand the social, educational and economic status of the Muslim community, TISS will study their ratio in literacy, employment, health status, standard of living, financial assistances from bank or other financial institutions, basic facilities in the Muslim-dominated areas and benefits taken by the minority community in various government welfare schemes,” states a government resolution (GR) issued by the state minority affairs department on Wednesday. It added that the study, for which the government has approved an expenditure of ₹33.92 lakh, will identify the reasons and constraints behind bringing the minority society to the mainstream and make recommendations to overcome the same.

In 2008, the state government constituted the Mehmood-ur-Rehman Committee to study the educational, social, and economic backwardness of Muslims and suggest measures to improve their condition. It was asked to study the findings of Justice Ranganathan Mishra commission report and Sachchar committee report that had given the actual status of the community in the country.

In its report submitted to the chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, Mehmood-ur-Rehman had recommended an eight per cent reservation to the community in government jobs and education among other recommendations.

The seven-member committee, appointed by former chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, was headed by retired IAS officer Mehmood-ur-Rehman and comprised retired IAS, IPS officers, as well as professors from institutes such as the TISS.

Islamic scholar and general secretary, All India Ulema Council, Maulana Mehmood Dariyabadi said that this is not the first time such a committee was formed. In the past, the central government and state government too had set up such committees and their reports were also submitted but nothing happened later.

“It is an open fact that Muslims are the most backward community in the country. In 2014, the state government had declared reservation to the community in government jobs and education. The Bombay high court scrapped reservation to the community in government jobs but allowed it in education. If the state government is really serious about backwardness of the community they should bring back reservation in education to the community,” Dariyabadi said.

The Congress-NCP government had in 2014 announced five percent reservation for the Muslim community in education and government jobs. Later, the Bombay High Court set aside the government notification in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) but said that Muslims could be given reservation in education. The BJP-led government that came to power in 2014 chose not to continue with Muslim reservation saying it was not in favour of giving reservation on the basis of religion.

