MUMBAI: Following the controversy over the NEET paper leak and in line with central guidelines, the Maharashtra government is set to finalise a bill to regulate private coaching and tuition classes.

State drafts bill to monitor coaching classes

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The bill will include provisions for mandatory registration, safety norms, fee transparency and student welfare measures. Coaching classes also will be barred from employing school teachers.

The state school education department has finalised a draft legislation and is expected to place it before the cabinet for its approval soon. The bill is likely to be tabled before the state legislature during the monsoon session of the state legislature next month, said principal secretary, school education department, Ranjit Singh Deol.

The proposed law seeks to regulate coaching institutes on issues ranging from registration, few transparency, infrastructure and student safety, to grievance redressal and mental health support. Officials said the draft is based on guidelines issued by the centre in 2024 and laws enacted in several states, particularly Rajasthan, known for its thriving coaching ecosystem.

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{{^usCountry}} Under the draft bill, coaching and tuition classes will have to register through a self-declaration process, disclosing details such as ownership, fee range, number of students per batch, student-teacher ratio and details relating to the premises. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the draft bill, coaching and tuition classes will have to register through a self-declaration process, disclosing details such as ownership, fee range, number of students per batch, student-teacher ratio and details relating to the premises. {{/usCountry}}

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Coaching centres will be permitted to operate only from authorised premises possessing occupation certificates and approvals from agencies such as the police, fire brigade and local licencing authorities. Inspections, however, will not be permitted unless complaints are received.

“Coaching institutes will have to provide at least one square metre of space per student and ensure basic facilities, including separate toilets for male and female students, drinking water and waiting areas. First-aid facilities, access to medical assistance and adequate parking have also been made mandatory,” said an official from the school education department.

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To improve accountability, coaching institutes will be required to install CCTV cameras in classrooms and common areas, and preserve footage for at least a month.

While the draft bill does not cap fees, coaching institutes will be required to publicly disclose their fee range on websites and maintain fee structures that are fair and reasonable. Misleading advertisements, including false claims regarding results or assurances of success, have been prohibited.

The legislation also seeks to address academic stress among students. They must provide for a counselling system involving career counsellors and experienced psychologists, and must conduct regular workshops and awareness programmes for parents, students. They will be barred from employing school teachers and conducting classes in school premises during school hours.

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Violations ranging from safety lapses and fee-related irregularities to criminal breaches may attract penalties ranging between ₹1 lakh and ₹2 lakh, while repeated violations could lead to cancellation of registration. Officials clarified that the bill exempts other forms of training classes, such as music, dance and cookery classes, from its ambit.