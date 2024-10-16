State forms committee on SC reservation sub-classification, sparks controversy

Mumbai: In a last-minute move before the imposition of the election code of conduct, the Maharashtra government has appointed a committee to examine the sub-classification of Scheduled Caste (SC) reservation. The decision, made just hours before election regulations came into effect, has ignited debate and criticism from some quarters. Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, led by Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, condemned the government's action. (PTI Photo) (PTI03_31_2024_000039B)(PTI)

The committee, to be chaired by retired Patna High Court Justice Anant Badar, has been tasked with submitting recommendations and a draft plan within three months. This follows an August 1 Supreme Court ruling granting state governments the authority to sub-classify SC reservations.

"The committee under retired Justice Anant Badar has been formed to prepare a draft plan for the sub-classification," stated an order issued by the social justice and special assistance department under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Indira Aswar, registrar of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute in Pune, will serve as the committee's member secretary.

The move aims to address disparities within the SC community, where neo-Buddhists (formerly of the Mahar caste) are perceived as the primary beneficiaries of the current 13% SC reservation in Maharashtra.

However, the decision has faced swift criticism. The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, led by Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, condemned the government's action. "The government silently issued the order when all eyes were on the announcement of assembly elections," the party stated, accusing the opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi of indirectly supporting the move.

In a flurry of activity before the code of conduct took effect, the government issued a total of 214 orders on October 15. These included the formation of economic development corporations for several communities, approvals for irrigation projects, and fund allocations for various agricultural initiatives across the state.