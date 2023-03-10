State gives a 13,437-crore push to its green initiatives

The state government has made an allocation of ₹13,437 crore for environment-friendly initiatives, the fifth goal of its ‘Panchamrut’ budget.

Navi Mumbai, India - October 5, 2019: NMMT to procure 100 more electric buses at Vashi in Navi Mumbai, India, on Saturday, October 5, 2019. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday announced several measures such as raising ₹5,000 crore through green bonds to achieve zero greenhouse gas emissions, setting up a 500KW green hydrogen plant in Bhusawal, using floating solar panels in Nathsagar reservoir of Jayakwadi dam, the biggest in central Maharashtra, and buying 5,150 electric buses for the state transport fleet. Solar power projects would also be implemented in 20,000 gram panchayats, he said.

The government is expecting an investment of ₹75,000 crore in the field of green hydrogen, green ammonia, solar and wind energy, Fadnavis added.

To tackle air pollution, the budget has proposed purchase of electric buses and conversion of 5,000 diesel buses into LNG-run vehicles. The government will also develop a network of charging stations in the state.

