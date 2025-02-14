MUMBAI: In a significant move to promote Marathi language and historical research, the Maharashtra government has sanctioned ₹9 crore to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for establishing two Centres of Excellence. The announcement was made by Marathi Language and Industries Minister Uday Samant during his visit to Delhi on Wednesday. State govt allocates ₹ 9 crore to JNU for Marathi language and Shivaji Maharaj study centers

One of the centres will be dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, focusing on Maratha history, governance, and military strategy. The second, named after celebrated poet and writer Kusumagraj, will serve as a Marathi language study centre aimed at enhancing the study of Marathi as a classical language and promoting research in literature and linguistics. These initiatives seek to provide students across the country with deeper insights into Maharashtra’s rich cultural and linguistic heritage.

Samant confirmed that ₹9 crore has been allocated for the establishment of the Kusumagraj Marathi Study Centre at JNU, which is set to commence operations on Marathi Language Pride Day, observed on February 27 in honour of Kusumagraj’s birth anniversary. The centre will facilitate advanced studies and research on Marathi literature, language evolution, and its significance in India’s cultural fabric.

During his visit, Samant also participated in discussions regarding the upcoming 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, a prestigious literary convention scheduled to take place in Delhi from February 21 to 23 at Talkatora Stadium.

Arvind Yellary, coordinator of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Centre for Excellence, highlighted the institution’s focus on Shivaji’s governance, justice system, and military advancements. “The study of Shivaji’s administrative policies, fortifications, and naval expansion will offer valuable insights for modern military strategy. His emphasis on fairness, justice, and sovereignty remains relevant in shaping India’s strategic culture,” Yellary noted. Plans are also underway to introduce postgraduate courses in these subjects.

The Maharashtra government has further expressed its commitment to supporting students from Maharashtra pursuing education and research in Delhi. Efforts are being made to provide hostel accommodations for them, alongside financial assistance to Marathi schools in the capital.

According to Yellary, the idea of establishing a Marathi study centre at JNU was first proposed in 2005 but remained dormant due to various challenges. “With this renewed funding, both the Marathi study centre and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Centre for Excellence will finally become fully functional,” he stated.

Samant also announced that if JNU allocates space within its campus, the Maharashtra government will install an equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Additionally, a portion of the allocated funds will be used to construct a dedicated building for the centres, equipped with a library to support academic research.