State govt urges phased rebuilding of T1 to avoid shifting flights to NMIA

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has suggested that Terminal 1 (T1) of the Mumbai airport be redeveloped in phases to avoid any disruption in flights, much less shift flights from the Mumbai airport to the new one in Navi Mumbai.

Passengers wait at the only open Jet Airways counter at the Terminal 2 of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Aiport in Mumbai on 20th April, 2019. Photo by Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The government, which has written to the Union civic aviation ministry, has stepped in following a face-off between international airlines and Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), the operator of both airports.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), in which AAHL owns a 74% stake, had insisted that international flights to 14 destinations shift from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), to facilitate the redevelopment of Mumbai’s old Terminal 1.

Rather than demolish and rebuild Terminal 1 in one go, the state government has suggested that Terminal 1B be redeveloped before Terminal 1A is demolished. Flights can then seamlessly transition from one terminal to the other.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis told the media on Tuesday that the state government had presented the alternative plan to the Union civil aviation ministry. “The letter was sent to the Civil Aviation Ministry two weeks ago, following the announcement. The ministry has responded positively and held a meeting immediately after receiving our letter. We expect the centre to approve our request,” a state government official said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Tension had been building after MIAl announced that international flights to 14 destinations would have to move to NMIA, starting with the beginning of the summer schedule in March 2027. Flights from Kuwait, Kathmandu, Riyadh, Doha, Dhaka and Bahrain are among those MIAL proposes to shift. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tension had been building after MIAl announced that international flights to 14 destinations would have to move to NMIA, starting with the beginning of the summer schedule in March 2027. Flights from Kuwait, Kathmandu, Riyadh, Doha, Dhaka and Bahrain are among those MIAL proposes to shift. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Several international airlines had opposed the move, with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) initially suggesting the phased redevelopment of Terminal 1 to avoid a loss of passenger-handling capacity. MIAL, however, maintains that a temporary reduction in international operations at Terminal 2 would be necessary during the redevelopment. Redistributing flights would impact 5 million passengers, accounting for nearly 9% of CSMIA’s annual passenger traffic.

Terminal 1 is scheduled to be demolished by March 2028, with the new facility expected to be ready by December 2030. The government has, however, proposed that replacement infrastructure be developed before existing facilities are dismantled to ensure continuity of airport operations.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The redevelopment is aimed at addressing structural and safety concerns at the six-decade-old terminal, which was commissioned in 1964. The new terminal is expected to increase its annual passenger-handling capacity from 15 million to 20 million.

Sources, however, are concerned that phased redevelopment would extend timelines, impacting costs. Additionally, given the age of the existing terminal building, undertaking major infrastructure additions could pose safety risks and operational challenges, they said.

HT contacted MIAL and Adani Airports Holdings Ltd for their comments on the matter but did not receive any response.