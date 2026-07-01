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State introduces bill to give formal recognition and benefits to women farmers

Female farmers engaged in agricultural activities, including cultivation, farm management and allied sectors, do not get formal recognition as farmers due to ownership and documentation issues

Updated on: Jul 02, 2026 08:16 AM IST
ht_print | By HT Correspondent
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MUMBAI: In a move to recognise the contribution of women in agriculture, the state government has introduced Maharashtra Women Farmers Empowerment Bill, 2026, to provide formal recognition to women farmers and create an institutional framework for their empowerment. The proposed law seeks to issue women farmer certificates to eligible women engaged in farming activities, enabling them to access various government schemes, access to loan, benefits and support.

State introduces bill to give formal recognition and benefits to women farmers
State introduces bill to give formal recognition and benefits to women farmers

Female farmers engaged in agricultural activities, including cultivation, farm management and allied sectors, do not get formal recognition as farmers due to ownership and documentation issues. The proposed certification system is aimed at addressing this gap and ensuring that women farmers can independently avail of benefits linked to agriculture and rural development.

The government has proposed the creation of a women farmer database to maintain official records of women involved in agriculture. The database is expected to help in better planning, implementation and monitoring of welfare schemes for them. The legislation also proposes setting up a Maharashtra State Fund for Women Farmers to provide financial support and promote schemes focused on women engaged in agriculture. The fund will be used for initiatives related to empowerment, capacity building, assistance programs and improving the economic condition of women farmers.

According to officials from the agriculture department, about 70% of farmers are women engaged in agriculture though they are nowhere to be found on records or documents. “This is an exercise that will give them a sense of authority and legal rights,” said an official, adding that the move was based on the recommendation of the Swaminathan Commission.

Women farmers holding certificates will be entitled to benefits, subsidies, services under policies, notified schemes and loans. The government said the move was aimed at improving the socio-economic status of women farmers, strengthening their role in the agriculture sector and addressing challenges arising from changing climate conditions and rural economic pressures.

 
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