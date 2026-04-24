MUMBAI: Intense brainstorming is underway ahead of the May 12 elections to 10 seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council. The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi has sought to project unity, with the Congress urging Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray to contest the lone seat the opposition is likely to win. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, meanwhile, has begun shortlisting candidates for the nine seats it is expected to secure.

State parties gear up for MLC elections, Thackeray could contest

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On Thursday, state Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal met Thackeray at the latter’s residence and requested him to throw his hat in the ring. However, the offer came with a caveat, revealed a party insider: Sapkal indicated that the Congress would step aside only if Thackeray agreed to contest, otherwise, it would field its own candidate.

The NCP (SP) too has backed Thackeray’s candidature. Working president Supriya Sule said, “We earnestly request Uddhav Thackeray to contest this election. He is a senior and experienced leader, and his presence will benefit both the state and the legislative council.”

Despite his earlier public reluctance, Thackeray is now likely to consider a second term in the upper house. “Apart from the Congress and NCP (SP), there is a strong sentiment within the party as well that Thackeray should contest. While no final decision has been taken, he may agree to the alliance partners’ request,” said a Thackeray camp leader.

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{{^usCountry}} Of the ten seats, nine are due for biennial elections, as sitting members retire on May 13. The tenth seat fell vacant after Congress MLC Pradnya Satav resigned and joined the BJP last December, and will be filled through a bypoll on May 12. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Of the ten seats, nine are due for biennial elections, as sitting members retire on May 13. The tenth seat fell vacant after Congress MLC Pradnya Satav resigned and joined the BJP last December, and will be filled through a bypoll on May 12. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} With the required quota for each biennial seat being 29 votes, the MVA, which has a combined strength of around 47 MLAs in the assembly, can secure only one seat. In contrast, the Mahayuti, with over 237 MLAs, including allies and independents, is comfortably placed to win eight of the nine biennial seats. The bypoll is also expected to be a straight win for the ruling alliance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With the required quota for each biennial seat being 29 votes, the MVA, which has a combined strength of around 47 MLAs in the assembly, can secure only one seat. In contrast, the Mahayuti, with over 237 MLAs, including allies and independents, is comfortably placed to win eight of the nine biennial seats. The bypoll is also expected to be a straight win for the ruling alliance. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the Mahayuti has stepped up its preparations, focusing on candidate selection while maintaining a regional and caste balance. The BJP’s 12-member core committee has held meetings over the past two days to finalise probable names. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the Mahayuti has stepped up its preparations, focusing on candidate selection while maintaining a regional and caste balance. The BJP’s 12-member core committee has held meetings over the past two days to finalise probable names. {{/usCountry}}

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“Given the ongoing debate over women’s reservation, the Mahayuti is aiming to field at least three women candidates in nine seats. This would amount to nearly 33% representation,” said a BJP leader. “The party is expected to renominate Pradnya Satav. She could be fielded either in the bypoll for the seat she vacated or in one of the biennial seats.” Other names discussed include sitting MLC Sanjay Kenekar, Madhavi Naik, Archana Patil Chakurkar, former MP Ranjitsinh Naik Nimbalkar, and Dayashankar Tiwari.

Among the Mahayuti allies, the NCP is expected to contest one seat and the Shiv Sena two seats. Potential NCP candidates include former MLA Sunil Tingare, spokesperson Umesh Patil and Latur leader Suresh Birajdar. The Shiv Sena is considering names such as Kiran Pawaskar, Vidya Mote, Ravindra Phatak, and Sanjay Kaka Patil.

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