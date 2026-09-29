Mumbai: The state government is considering a support system for students from single-mother families, including academic assistance, counselling, accommodation, career guidance and skill development. A committee formed by the higher and technical education department has recommended implementing the ‘Support Scheme for Children of Single Mothers – 2026’ in higher education institutions across the state.

State plans support scheme for children of single mothers in higher education

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One of the main recommendations is to add a separate “child of a single mother” category in college admission forms and student records. This will help colleges identify such students and get the relevant data.

As colleges do not collect this information now, it is difficult to get proper data about the number of such students and the support they may need.

The nine-member committee, chaired by vice-chancellor of HSNC university Hemlata Bagla was formed in June to study the challenges faced by children of single mothers while pursuing higher education. It included college principals, legal experts and social workers.

The committee has recommended a common registration system for higher education institutions and a state-level digital system to map and monitor the students. The student information would be kept anonymous.

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{{^usCountry}} The proposed scheme will focus on providing support, which may include academic help, counselling, hostel and accommodation support, career guidance and skill development. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposed scheme will focus on providing support, which may include academic help, counselling, hostel and accommodation support, career guidance and skill development. {{/usCountry}}

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The committee has also recommended that colleges identify and help students who may be at risk of leaving their education because of family difficulties.

Another recommendation is to make it easier for students to access existing government and college schemes. The committee has suggested better coordination between colleges, universities and government departments without creating new posts.

Chandrakant Patil, minister higher and technical education said, “Students from single-mother families should not face financial, social and educational difficulties while pursuing higher education. Our aim is to provide them with the necessary educational support and protection and make their higher education journey easier, safer and more empowering.”

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However, registration under the proposed scheme would not automatically entitle students to. Support should be given based on the student’s needs and eligibility, the committee recommended.

The recommendations are part of the proposed Educational Support, Protection and Empowerment Policy-2026. A review meeting on the committee’s report was recently held at the state ministry.