State plans to bar builders from registering new projects with MahaRERA

Mumbai To crackdown on unscrupulous builders, the state government will consider if individual developers can be prevented from registering their projects again with the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) once they have been debarred for any default, said deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

This means that individuals, who are directors of construction companies, will not be able to enter the market once their enterprise is blacklisted for default.

Fadnavis was replying to a discussion on a starred question by Sunil Rane (BJP) and others in the state legislative assembly on Tuesday.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Yogesh Sagar pointed out that the developers who had registered their projects with the MahaRERA but had left them incomplete or defaulted on paying rents of tenants, had re-registered their new projects with MahaRERA in the name of a different company to undertake projects elsewhere. Sagar had stressed on the need for individual developers to be identified on the basis of their Aadhaar cards and weeded out to prevent this malpractice from taking place.

“Many times, people change their company and default. Surely, we will discuss with the MahaRERA chairman whether we can formulate rules like in the banking sector which, while giving loans, treats the company as one entity and the individual a separate entity,” said Fadnavis.

Fadnavis said that while a total of 36,413 projects had been registered with the MahaRERA, a list of 4,513 lapsed projects which had not been completed on time or where the promoters had not re-applied to the body for extension of this period, had been published on its portal on March 31, 2022. “If it comes to light that the project has not been completed or work on it has not started, the MahaRERA can cancel it,” added Fadnavis.

Atul Bhatkhalkar (BJP) said that the process of making recoveries from defaulting promoters by taking measures like auctioning their properties to refund the money to investors, had been delayed. The district collectors were the competent authorities for implementing these orders issued by the MahaRERA. Bhatkhalkar questioned if this process would be speeded up. Fadnavis said that a dedicated mechanism for the recovery and refund process will have to be created in the district collectorates. The MahaRERA has issued a total of 751 recovery warrants.