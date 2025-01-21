Mumbai: The state government is working on introducing a single-window system for employment opportunities in the state, including in the private sector, in a bid to improve access to jobs as well as the employment rate. The government will modify the Employment Exchanges (Compulsory Notification of Vacancies) Act, 1959, making it mandatory for private players to notify the employment exchange bureau regarding vacancies and firms that fail to do so will be subjected to a heavy fine, minister for skill education, employment and entrepreneurship, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, said on Monday. State plans to bring pvt firms under employment exchange ambit

The proposal is part of the government’s 100-day action plan, which has been submitted to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for approval.

“We intend to increase the penalties for private employers who fail to register their vacancies with the employment exchange. Currently, the penalty is ₹100-500, which is negligible,” said Lodha, emphasising the need for compliance. The government is planning to raise the penalty amount to ₹50,000, said officials from the skill education, employment and entrepreneurship department.

“The central government has permitted states to modify Employment Exchanges (Compulsory Notification of Vacancies) Act, 1959 to suit local requirements. We will use this provision to bring private firms under the ambit of the employment exchange,” said an official.

As part of this effort, the state government will launch a portal to connect job seekers with employers. “The portal will bring greater transparency to the recruitment process, allowing candidates and companies to register and exchange employment opportunities seamlessly,” said Lodha.

The government also aims to regulate placement agencies and job portals and a new law will require them to register with the government and comply with standardised regulations, including fees for employment services, said officials.

“We are also working on establishing ‘Maharashtra International Centers’ in Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Nashik, Amravati, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The centres will provide training and resources to enhance employability of our youth,” Lodha told reporters on Monday.

The centres will be established under the Chief Minister’s Youth Action Training Scheme, which aims to train 50,000 youth in the state over the next 100 days. The government has secured ₹2,300 crore from the World Bank for the scheme, under which 500 audio-visual modules of vocational courses will be introduced through the directorate of vocational education and training. Career guidance camps will be also be organised in 1,000 schools as part of the initiative.

Additionally, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the state will be upgraded to as part of the World Bank agreement and the State Innovation Skill Development Society will train 110,000 youth through these institutes.

The government will implement programmes to conduct ITI and vocational education examinations online, making the process more accessible and efficient. Around 100 job fairs will also be organised across the state to connect job seekers with potential employers.

“We plan to sign 1,000 memorandums of understanding with various organisations to foster partnerships in skill development and employment,” said Lodha.