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State sanctions airport at Gadchiroli to tackle Naxal activity better

The home department has always demanded an airport in the district in order to tackle Naxal violence better

Published on: May 13, 2026 06:06 am IST
By Yogesh Naik
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MUMBAI: The state government on Tuesday accorded administrative and financial sanction for an airport at Gadchiroli to be constructed by the Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC). The home department has always demanded an airport in the district in order to tackle Naxal violence better while the state industries department wants one with a large runway, as a steel city with nearly 18 steel companies is set to come up in Gadchiroli.

State sanctions airport at Gadchiroli to tackle Naxal activity better

District collector Aviyshant Panda said that the airport would be located seven kilometres away from Gadchiroli city, and the runway would be around 3,100 metres to accommodate bigger aircraft. MADC sources corroborated that a large airport, which could accommodate midsize aircrafts like the A320 and B737, would be built. At present, when commandos or police officers are injured in firing or skirmishes with Naxalites, they cannot be airlifted on account of restrictions on helicopter movement at night, and many die as they cannot be sent to Nagpur for advanced treatment.

Panda has been authorised to carry out the land acquisition process for the airport and submitted a proposal through MADC, seeking government approval to acquire a total of 311.81 hectares of government, private and forest land in the four villages of Shirapur Chak, Guruwala, Hirapur, and Rakhi. MADC has forwarded the proposal seeking administrative and financial approval for an expenditure of 104,48,64,239 for acquiring this land.

 
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