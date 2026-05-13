MUMBAI: The state government on Tuesday accorded administrative and financial sanction for an airport at Gadchiroli to be constructed by the Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC). The home department has always demanded an airport in the district in order to tackle Naxal violence better while the state industries department wants one with a large runway, as a steel city with nearly 18 steel companies is set to come up in Gadchiroli.

State sanctions airport at Gadchiroli to tackle Naxal activity better

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District collector Aviyshant Panda said that the airport would be located seven kilometres away from Gadchiroli city, and the runway would be around 3,100 metres to accommodate bigger aircraft. MADC sources corroborated that a large airport, which could accommodate midsize aircrafts like the A320 and B737, would be built. At present, when commandos or police officers are injured in firing or skirmishes with Naxalites, they cannot be airlifted on account of restrictions on helicopter movement at night, and many die as they cannot be sent to Nagpur for advanced treatment.

Panda has been authorised to carry out the land acquisition process for the airport and submitted a proposal through MADC, seeking government approval to acquire a total of 311.81 hectares of government, private and forest land in the four villages of Shirapur Chak, Guruwala, Hirapur, and Rakhi. MADC has forwarded the proposal seeking administrative and financial approval for an expenditure of ₹104,48,64,239 for acquiring this land.

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{{^usCountry}} The proposal was placed for approval before the Empowered Committee chaired by the chief secretary, and was approved on May 8. Approval has been granted to the district collector to transfer 31.38 hectares of government land, in lieu of compensation, to MADC. The state also approved the diversion (conversion) of 34.68 hectares of forest land. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposal was placed for approval before the Empowered Committee chaired by the chief secretary, and was approved on May 8. Approval has been granted to the district collector to transfer 31.38 hectares of government land, in lieu of compensation, to MADC. The state also approved the diversion (conversion) of 34.68 hectares of forest land. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking in the winter session of the state legislature last year, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced a plan to expand the network of expressways and highways to link Gadchiroli with key industrial corridors and neighbouring districts. He had sanctioned the 162-km Nagpur-Gondia highway ( ₹18,549 crore), the 94-km Bhandara-Gadchiroli highway ( ₹12,903 crore), and the Nagpur-Chandrapur expressway, of which the final costing has yet to be done. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking in the winter session of the state legislature last year, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced a plan to expand the network of expressways and highways to link Gadchiroli with key industrial corridors and neighbouring districts. He had sanctioned the 162-km Nagpur-Gondia highway ( ₹18,549 crore), the 94-km Bhandara-Gadchiroli highway ( ₹12,903 crore), and the Nagpur-Chandrapur expressway, of which the final costing has yet to be done. {{/usCountry}}

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