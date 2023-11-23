State set up task force for rehabilitation of PAP

Mumbai: The state housing department on Wednesday set up a task force under retired high court Justice Dilip Bhosale to suggest ways to increase flats meant for project-affected persons (PAPs).

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In November, the HC while hearing cases on decayed PAP projects directed the state to have a policy to look into the matter.

On Wednesday, the state-appointed a task force under Justice Bhosale along with

Ashwin Mudgal, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, additional commissioner, Satish Lokhande, chief, Slum Rehabilitation Authority, Sudhakar Shinde, additional commissioner, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Milind Borikar, chief officer, Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board, and Milind Borikar, state planning director Avinash Patil and Director (Finance) of Maharashtra Electricity Generating Company Ltd.

Subsequently, a meeting was also organised by the additional chief secretary (Housing) in Mantralaya. They have been told to suggest ways to increase flats for Project affected people, priority for distribution of flats, and decide the terms and conditions for the distribution of flats

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The task force has been told to give a report in a month