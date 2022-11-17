State signs MoUs for providing 1.21 lakh jobs

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with around 44 industrial firms, corporates and placement agencies in order to create 1.21 lakh jobs in the state. The development assumes significance against the backdrop of the backlash being faced by the Shinde-Fadnavis government after four major projects worth around ₹2 lakh crore shifted to Gujarat.

The MoUs, handled by the state’s Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation department (SEEI), were signed in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

“What we have is basically a platform to bring together people who can provide jobs and collaborate with the government in its endeavour to create employment opportunities,” said Manisha Verma, principal secretary, SEEI department. “The MoUs have been signed with corporates and placement agencies that have assured us jobs from a minimum of 500 to a maximum of 10,000. In all, we are expecting to provide 1.21 lakh jobs with their help.”

Among the firms that have promised to provide 10,000 jobs are the Abhinav Institute of Technology and Management, Param Skills Training Private Limited and Yuva Shakti Skill India Private Limited.

The firms and placement agencies have agreed to participate and provide jobs to aspirants whenever the SEEI department organises a job fair. “The government will also organise job fairs if the firms request one because they want to hire people,” said a senior official from the SEEI department.

The state government has also decided to vastly increase the amount that it spends on the job fairs organised by the SEEI department every year. While earlier the spend was ₹60,000 for district-level job fairs and ₹1 lakh for region-level job fairs, the SEEI department can now spend ₹5 lakh on each job fair, said another official.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde said that no project would move out of Maharashtra after this and that the state would get bigger projects in the coming days. “A few industries moved out of the state in the last two to three months but the process of exit does not happen suddenly,” he said. “The state government will ensure that no industry slips out of the state’s hands from now on.”

Shinde said that discussions have been held with Prime Minister Narendra Modi with regard to bringing projects to Maharashtra. “The results will soon be there for all to see,” he stressed. The CM also said that his government had taken 72 major decisions since June when his party took over the reins of power.