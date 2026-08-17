Mumbai: The state’s Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) department has stopped the supply of white peas to anganwadis after workers complained that the pulses remained hard even after being soaked for over 12 hours and pressure-cooked for several whistles. The department has ordered that the white peas be replaced with good-quality green peas so that children receive properly cooked meals under the hot cooked meal scheme.

State stops white pea supply to anganwadis over cooking complaints

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The directive was issued after complaints from anganwadi workers and officials about the quality of white peas supplied for preparing meals. The State Cooperative Consumer Federation Ltd., which supplies raw materials to anganwadis in rural parts of the state, has been instructed to stop the supply.

A letter issued by Madhavi Sardeshmukh, commissioner, ICDS, Maharashtra, said the issue had been brought to the department’s notice and referred to earlier instructions on supplying food grains and ingredients for hot cooked meals.

District programme officers and child development project officers have been directed to ensure that white peas already supplied are replaced with good-quality green peas. Officials have also been asked to immediately arrange replacements to ensure the meal programme is not affected.

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{{^usCountry}} An anganwadi worker, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the problem had continued for several months. “We soak the white peas for more than 12 hours and then cook them in a pressure cooker. Even after giving eight to 12 whistles, many of the peas remain hard. It becomes difficult to serve them to children,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An anganwadi worker, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the problem had continued for several months. “We soak the white peas for more than 12 hours and then cook them in a pressure cooker. Even after giving eight to 12 whistles, many of the peas remain hard. It becomes difficult to serve them to children,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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Workers said the problem also affects the preparation of the planned menu and delays serving meals to children. The latest instruction is aimed at ensuring that the hot meals are properly cooked and ready for consumption.

Teachers’ organisations have now demanded that schools also be supplied with green peas instead of white peas. Vijay Kombe, state president, Maharashtra State Primary Teachers Committee, said the white peas supplied to schools were often of inferior quality. “These white peas do not cook properly, lack nutritional value, and students often set them aside,” he said.