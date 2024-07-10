State to bring in law to curb malpractices by path labs

Mumbai: Admitting that several pathological laboratories in Mumbai and across Maharashtra engage in rampant malpractices, the state government announced in the legislative assembly on Monday that it would introduce a law to curb them. The government added that it would form flying squads that would raid illegal laboratories, shut them down and initiate criminal action against them. HT Image

This was after legislators across parties claimed that malpractices by pathological labs had mushroomed across the state. They alleged that these laboratories aren’t certified and licensed, their attendants are not qualified, and there’s a nexus between hospital staff and nearby labs. The legislators demanded criminal action against such laboratories and their operators.

Industries minister Uday Samant, while replying to questions posed by Mumbai MLAs Sunil Rane, Ashish Shelar, and Ajay Chaudhari, said that the state has 785 laboratories, including 185 in Mumbai, that have been issued certificates by Maharashtra Paramedical Council since 2019. He noted that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has informed the state government that it has no right to issue licences or monitor the laboratories even though there are 197 labs at the civic body’s facilities in the city.

“It is true that these laboratories are indulged in many irregularities. The state government is bringing a separate law, which has come for the government’s approval. The law has the provision of the punishment, rules and the procedure to issue the certificate,” said Samant.

The state government would form flying squads at the district level to check on the labs, and their licences would be cancelled if they aren’t registered with the government, he added.

Former public health minister Rajesh Tope said the issuance of the certificates should be linked with the Maharashtra Nursing Home Act. He also demanded stricter action against bogus doctors.

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar had earlier demanded strict action against unauthorised blood sample-collecting centres in the state. Shiv Sena legislator Ajay Chaudhari said that the staff at many public hospitals work hand in glove with private labs nearby and ensure that more patients are diverted to them. He added that the digital signatures and names of doctors with MDs in pathology are used to issue reports. The BJP’s Sunil Rane said that some of the labs also grossly flout norms related to fire safety and biomedical waste disposal.

Samant said the proposed law would ensure action against the violators. District committees for taking action against bogus doctors would be reactivated, he added. The minister also said that in case the law enactment was delayed for any reason, the government would link certification process with the Nursing Home Act.