Mumbai: Schools across the state that fail to teach Marathi as a compulsory subject could face derecognition, with the state government on Monday announcing a statewide inspection drive to crack down on violations. State school education minister Dada Bhuse told the state assembly that schools affiliated with every education board would be inspected, while adding that officials who fail to enforce the rules would also face action.

State to inspect schools for Marathi mandate compliance

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“We have decided to go to the extent of cancelling a school’s recognition if it continues to violate the policy. We will conduct a statewide drive to verify whether Marathi is being taught in every school,” Bhuse said.

The issue was raised by BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar, who questioned the delay in implementing the state’s Marathi policy and sought details of action against non-compliant schools.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Varun Sardesai alleged that several CBSE, ICSE and IB schools had refused to implement the policy and claimed no action had been taken against them.

Responding to the allegations raised, Bhuse said the government had framed strict rules to ensure compliance and that it was also considering making the Marathi language examination mandatory across schools.

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{{^usCountry}} However, he did not specify what action had been taken against schools since the government issued a resolution on April 17. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, he did not specify what action had been taken against schools since the government issued a resolution on April 17. {{/usCountry}}

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The government resolution underlined that Marathi has been compulsory for students of Classes I to X across all school boards since the 2020-21 academic year under the Maharashtra Compulsory Teaching and Learning of Marathi Language Act, 2020.

Under the 13-point enforcement mechanism, inspection committees will issue show-cause notices to schools found violating the law. If the violation is established, the school management will be fined ₹1 lakh and directed to comply with the Marathi mandate.

Schools can appeal before the Director of School Education. If the appeal is rejected, the Commissioner of School Education can initiate derecognition proceedings after giving the school a hearing. The rules apply to all schools, irrespective of their board, medium or management.