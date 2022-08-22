State to set up cyber intelligence unit in wake of increasing cybercrimes

Mumbai In the wake of the rise in cybercrime cases, the state government on Monday announced that it would constitute a cyber intelligence unit and also hire private agencies to monitor the techniques used by frauds to dupe citizens.

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis made the announcement in the legislative council on Monday in reply to a calling-attention motion.

While admitting that the number of matrimonial cheating cases is on the rise, Fadnavis said that the inspector general of police will be asked to suggest measures to be taken to curb fake information given on the matrimonial websites. He said that the government was considering making an affidavit mandatory for the applicants to declare that the information provided on the site was authentic.

“We are considering outsourcing the technological process to curtail cybercrime as the criminals have been using advanced technology. The technology keeps changing every few years and it becomes difficult for the manpower in government services to handle it. Instead, the outsourcing of technology and technological advancement will help us stay a step ahead of criminals,” said Fadnavis.

Fadnavis said that cybercrime cases have increased multifold as operators also work from other states or countries. “Most of the applications used for the cheating in the name of loan schemes are Chinese apps while the call centres for such schemes are operated from Nepal. It becomes difficult for the police to take action due to the jurisdiction constraint. The victims are cheated by asking for the bank details in the name of registration and margin money. The exorbitant money is deducted from the accounts. Cyber police have averted some of such transfers worth ₹3.5 crore,” Fadnavis said.

The DyCM also assured the upper house that the outsourcing is limited to the services related to the technology and all the rights related to the action and control over the information and data will remain with the government. Congress’s Bhai Jagtap had expressed apprehension over the misuse of the data in case of the outsourcing of the services.

