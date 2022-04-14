State universities to start course on Indian Constitution: Minister

Mumbai State universities will soon start a mandatory course on the Indian constitution, said state minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant. In a tweet shared on Thursday, Samant said he has informed all state university vice chancellors about introducing this course for all university students--aided, unaided, professional and traditional courses.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“On the occasion of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, we have decided to start a course called ‘Introduction to Indian Constitution’ for all students across all universities. State University VCs have already been informed about this and will be implemented soon,” said Samant in his tweet.

While not much has been explained by Samant in the tweet, a senior education official revealed that a new curriculum will be prepared focusing on a few very significant and basic aspects of the Indian Constitution to curate a course of around 10-15 lectures.

Despite repeated calls and text messages, Samant remained unavailable for a comment.

“Topics will include fundamental rights and duties, directive principles of state policy, formation and functioning of state assembly, parliament and different commissions among others. Political science professors of respective colleges will be taking the classes,” said the official on condition of anonymity. He added that colleges and universities will also have liberty to invite expert speakers to cover certain topics.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The course is still in the planning stages and more information will be revealed in the coming academic year (2022-23). The idea is to ensure that all students, irrespective of the course of higher education that they are pursuing, will get to know and study the Indian Constitution, though only a few important parts,” said the official, and added that it is still unclear when this course will be ready to be rolled out.

Since the decision is still at a nascent stage, college principals are still not sure what to expect. “The Indian constitution is covered in bits and pieces in different subjects in school as well as certain subjects in junior college. To start a new course specifically focusing on the same topic might become repetitive, unless the course is designed differently,” said the principal of a south Mumbai college.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON