State will ask Centre about Kirit Somaiya’s whereabouts: HM Dilip Walse-Patil

Mumbai: Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Tuesday said that the state government will ask the Centre to check the whereabouts of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya who is booked for allegedly misappropriating funds collected to save decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. Walse-Patil also said that the police are investigating if the recent communal incidents are a result of attempts to foment communal trouble through films like Kashmir Files.

The home minister also criticised Somaiya for not facing the action. “The one who has been levelling baseless allegations against others has not been able to face the action for the allegations against him. This is not an indication of courage. We will ask the union government to inform us where is the leader who enjoys ‘Z’ category CISF security cover,” he said while speaking to the media.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Somaiya was hiding in one of the BJP-ruled states to avoid police action.

Walse-Patil also said that the recently released film Kashmir Files created a communal divide and the Mumbai police are investigating it. “The film has led to a division between the Hindus and Muslims, according to our information. The investigation in relation to it is underway. The two incidents of communal clashes on the day of Ram Navmi on Sunday were the result of the divide between the two communities,” he said.

The home minister was referring to the tensions that erupted in Malvani in western Mumbai during the procession on the occasion of Ram Navmi and another one at Mankhurd.

Walse-Patil said that the police are investigating the case of the attack on the house of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar by striking MSRTC workers. “It is true that there were lapses on the part of police and the probe has been already ordered into it. The deputy commissioner of police of that zone has been transferred and the senior police inspector of Gamdevi police station has been suspended. It would not be appropriate to spell out more information from the investigation,” he said.

The minister admitted that the special branch of the CID had informed the Mumbai police commissioner, on March 4, about such possible agitation outside Pawar’s residence.

