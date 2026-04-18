State’s first automated driving test track at Tardeo RTO hits roadblock over relocation plan

MUMBAI: The Tardeo Regional Transport Office (RTO), set to become the first in Maharashtra to get an Automated Driving Test Track (ADTT), is facing hurdles even before construction begins, with a proposed temporary shift of its existing driving test facility running into resistance.

Mumbai, India. April 17, 2026 - The Regional Transport Officer has requested the BEST bus depot plot in the Tardeo area of Mumbai Central to establish a driving test track and other RTO facilities.Mumbai, India. April 17, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

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The ADTT is a technology-driven system that automates driving licence tests using cameras, sensors and video analytics, reducing human intervention and making pass-fail decisions objective and transparent.

In order to make way for the new facility, the Tardeo RTO has proposed shifting its current driving test tracks and vehicle testing centre temporarily to the Mumbai Central bus depot of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking. However, BEST officials have indicated that handing over land at the depot may not be feasible due to space constraints.

Sources in the RTO said a proposal has been sent to the state transport department, which will forward it to BEST for further correspondence.

“We have sent our proposal to the Transport department. This is still in the nascent stage. We would require the Mumbai Central bus depot land for shifting our driving licence tests on a temporary basis until the automated driving test track is constructed at Tardeo RTO,” said an RTO official.

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{{^usCountry}} Other locations under consideration include the Worli Dairy premises and a BEST depot at Mumbai Central. Officials said Mumbai Central remains the preferred option because of its proximity to the Tardeo office, while Worli Dairy is farther away and its present condition is also a concern. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Other locations under consideration include the Worli Dairy premises and a BEST depot at Mumbai Central. Officials said Mumbai Central remains the preferred option because of its proximity to the Tardeo office, while Worli Dairy is farther away and its present condition is also a concern. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The relocation has become necessary because the existing test tracks at Tardeo will have to be shut for several months during construction of the ADTT and an Automated Testing Station (ATS) for vehicle fitness checks. The project has been awarded to Ashoka Buildcon and will be executed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, sources said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The relocation has become necessary because the existing test tracks at Tardeo will have to be shut for several months during construction of the ADTT and an Automated Testing Station (ATS) for vehicle fitness checks. The project has been awarded to Ashoka Buildcon and will be executed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, sources said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials estimate the project will take around 18 months to two years to complete. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials estimate the project will take around 18 months to two years to complete. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “To ensure timely execution, the contractor has requested that the current space be vacated, after which construction will begin. To avoid inconvenience to applicants, efforts are being made to finalise an alternative site close to the current office,” officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “To ensure timely execution, the contractor has requested that the current space be vacated, after which construction will begin. To avoid inconvenience to applicants, efforts are being made to finalise an alternative site close to the current office,” officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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However, BEST officials remain cautious about parting with land at the Mumbai Central depot, which currently accommodates a fleet of around 130 buses.

“Generally, an RTO test track requires a substantial extent of land for vehicle testing over a continuous stretch, particularly for assessment of steering control, braking efficiency, and emergency braking performance.

In the present operational scenario, Mumbai Central Depot is already functioning under space constraints. As such, availability of adequate land for the said purpose appears difficult from an operational viewpoint,” said a BEST official.

The Tardeo RTO, housed in a British-era horse barrack converted into an RTO in 1940, is among the oldest such offices in the state. Spread across more than 5.5 acres in central Mumbai, it handles around 300 to 400 driving test candidates daily.

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Once operational, the automated system will conduct permanent driving licence tests entirely through cameras and software. Errors such as stopping incorrectly, crossing boundary lines or violating test rules will be instantly detected and recorded through video analytics.

Officials said the system will eliminate dependence on subjective judgement by RTO officers, while full video recording will allow applicants to review their tests if needed. Face recognition technology will also be used to verify identities and prevent impersonation.

The state government has approved eight more ADTTs, taking the total number of RTO offices expected to have the facility to 46. Last May, the Transport department initiated the tender process for 38 automated driving test tracks across Maharashtra, after which contractors were appointed.

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