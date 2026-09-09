MUMBAI: Just weeks after the state cabinet approved the conversion of the NKP Salve Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur, into the Lata Mangeshkar Private Medical University, the institute has increased its annual MBBS fee from ₹13.95 lakh to ₹21.75 lakh, a rise of around 56%.

State’s first private medical university increases fees by 56%, total cost ₹1.1 crore

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The new fee structure has been announced along with a provision for a 7.5% annual increase in tuition fees. With the increase, the total cost of the MBBS course is expected to reach around ₹1.1 crore.

For the academic year 2025-26, the fee approved by the state Fee Regulatory Authority (FRA) for NKP Salve Medical College was ₹13.95 lakh per year. The college had submitted a fresh fee proposal to the FRA for the current academic year. However, during this process, the state cabinet approved its conversion into a private university, and thus did not need to get the approval of the state FRA for its fee structure.

According to a notification uploaded on the university website, tuition and development fees for the 40% state quota and 45% all-India quota seats will be ₹20.75 lakh per year. Students will also have to pay ₹1 lakh as university fees every year. A refundable caution deposit of ₹50,000 will also be charged.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} For students under the NRI/OCI quota, the annual fee has been fixed at $46,650. The institutional quota fee will be much higher at ₹43 lakh per year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For students under the NRI/OCI quota, the annual fee has been fixed at $46,650. The institutional quota fee will be much higher at ₹43 lakh per year. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The institute has 250 MBBS seats. These seats were not included in the centralised admission process until now, as the process of forming the private university was underway.

A senior official from the Maharashtra CET Cell said the provisional seat matrix for the second round of medical admissions had already been announced. “The college will be included when the final seat matrix is released,” he said.

A fee increase has also been announced by Ranjeet Deshmukh Dental College and Research Centre, Nagpur, which is part of the newly formed private university. Its annual fee has increased from last year’s ₹4.75 lakh to ₹5.85 lakh.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The state cabinet approved the conversion of three educational institutions into private universities in the last week of August. These are the Dr Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil Foundation’s Medical College in Ahilyanagar, NKP Salve Institute of Medical Sciences in Nagpur and Ranjeet Deshmukh Dental College and Research Centre in Nagpur.

Brijesh Sutaria, medical education observer, said, “For a middle-class family, this is a massive financial commitment. Parents should calculate the complete 5.5 year cost before filling their NEET UG choices. What is particularly concerning is that fees for some Maharashtra private medical colleges are now approaching the level traditionally associated with deemed universities.”