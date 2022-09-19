Stray cable on overhead equipment delays 10 locals

Mumbai As many as 10 local trains were delayed on Monday afternoon after a cable was found hanging on the overhead equipment between Kalyan and Vitthalwadi stations.

In the last four months, there have been 10 such incidents where objects like gunny bags, clothes, ropes or banners have fallen on overhead equipment (OHE), thus, delaying services on the Central Line.

Such incidents can impact the functioning of local trains drastically. Railway officials said that while some of these could be accidental, there could be miscreants involved as well.

Around 1:55pm on Monday, a cable wire was found hanging atop the OHE, impacting Kalyan bound trains. It took around 20 minutes for the cable to be removed and services resumed by 2:15pm.

“The OHE has a 25,000 Volt power supply which has to be stopped to remove such objects. When such objects fall on the OHE, it can cause short circuit or breakage of wire which eventually could lead to major disruption of train services,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, Central Railway.

Similarly, seven such incidents occurred in the month of August, wherein rope thrown from nearby buildings, TV cable or street light cable fell from the rail over bridge, disrupting the functioning of the railway lines. There were two incidents in the month of June and one in July wherein cloth from a banner was hanging on the OHE.

According to railways, “If there is a major damage to these wires, it takes more than a day to repair it. During such times, the trains are not operational. This will affect lakhs of commuters along the route. Often due to gusty winds during monsoons, there is a slight increase in such incidents. We have barricaded foot over bridges at railway stations so that no one can throw objects,” said an officer from CR.