Fee hike: Two teachers booked for beating up class 5, 6 students

Thane: A few students of classes 5 and 6 of New English High School and Junior College, Ulhasnagar, who did not bring declaration form to pay the fee, which was increased from ₹4,500 to ₹15,000, were allegedly beaten up by two teachers, who have been booked.

The school, patronised by lower middle and middle-class students, has recently proposed a three-fold hike in the fee.

Sagar Gupta, 32, parent of a class 5 student, who has filed a case against the teachers, said, “At first, the school suddenly increased the fee without considering the parents’ situation from ₹4,500 to ₹15,000. We refused to pay and agitated against the Hitler behaviour of the school administration. But the school officials issued a declaration form and asked children to enter the school after filling the same. The declaration stated that parents will pay the increased fee as per the school fee structure.”

A few parents did not fill these forms as they felt it was unfair to pay such a high amount. Gupta said, “Our children attended school on Wednesday without filing the form and therefore two teachers from the school made six to seven children stand on the bench and beat them up with steel rulers. Our children came back home crying and narrated the incident and we decided to file a case against such cruel behaviour of the teachers.”

Riyaz Irfan Khan, a class 6 student, said, “The teacher had asked us to come with the fee declaration form a day before. Two of my friends were beaten up by a teacher with a scale and she warned all of us to bring the forms without fail or else we will be punished in the same way. I immediately informed my parents about the same as we were all scared.”

Ranjeet Dere, senior police inspector, Hill Line police station, said, “Three children and their parents have filed a complaint against the two teachers. We have registered a case under the Juvenile Justice Act and are further investigating the matter.”

The police have sent a summons to the school officials to be present for an inquiry within the next one week.

The school officials did not respond even after several attempts by HT.

