Students battle genetic disorders, attain exceptional scores in CBSE exams

Two students battling genetic disorders overcame exceptional challenges to score well in the CBSE exams. Niramay Khimasia, a class 12 student at Somaiya School, Vidyavihar campus, Ghatkopar, who has been battling muscular dystrophy since birth, scored an impressive 83.6% in the commerce stream. Maitreyi Bhosekar,15, a student of Orchid The International School, Thane, has overcome exceptional challenges to score 73.6% in class 10 exams.

Despite restricted movements, Khimasia managed to write the board exams himself. “I studied for 6 to 7 hours just one month before the board exams. The CBSE board gives one-third extra time for the specially abled students, so that time helped me for the exams,” he said. Muscular dystrophy is a progressive disease. His hand and limbs are contractual. Niramay has also been a rated chess player until recently when he took a break from playing. “He has participated in multiple inter-school competitions and open-state level competitions. He cannot compete in the advanced levels with time limits due to his restricted arm movements,” said Jaideep.

Maitreyi Bhosekar (with her family) scored 73.6% in class 10 exams. (HT PHOTO)

Bhosekar, who recently completed her 10th grade examination, battles with down syndrome and depression, which makes it is difficult for her to express herself. “We have prepared her for the exams since the very beginning of the academic year. She attended regular lectures and studied daily for 2 hours. We also subscribed to Byjus because they have interesting videos, that engaged her and helped her study,” said her father Pranav Bhosekar. Apart from studies, she invests the rest of her time in extracurricular activities like playing the keyboard and painting,” he added. Maitreyi has an artistic bend. She plays the keyboard at several public events and creates paintings. “She was born with down syndrome so, since birth, she needed auditory stimulation and motor skills training. She is intelligent, but it is difficult for her to express her thoughts, which led her to depression. She has also participated in various olympiads like ASSET and scored well,” said her father.

“We knew that the results would be good and we are very happy with it. We owe this achievement to the school because they counseled her throughout with the exam anxiety to an inferiority complex, they played a huge role in boosting her self-confidence,” her father adds. “Her future aspirations are undecided yet because we don’t want to burden her, but surely she will do something great in the field of art.”