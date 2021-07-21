Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Sub-adult male tiger found dead in Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve; death toll 22 in state
mumbai news

Sub-adult male tiger found dead in Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve; death toll 22 in state

The corpse of a sub-adult male tiger aged around one-and-a-half years was discovered in Tamsi forest block in the core forest area of Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Chandrapur district around 2pm on Monday
By Prayag Arora-Desai, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 11:28 PM IST
HT Image

The corpse of a sub-adult male tiger aged around one-and-a-half years was discovered in Tamsi forest block in the core forest area of Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Chandrapur district around 2pm on Monday.

A post-mortem conducted by state wildlife veterinarians on Tuesday failed to determine the cause of death as the carcass was extremely decomposed. They have, however, clarified that there was no indications of poaching as all the tiger’s limbs and organs were in place.

Histopathology reports of organ samples are still awaited, which may provide further clues. The sub-adult tiger has been established as the offspring of tigress T31 and has two siblings. While the location of one of the siblings is known to authorities, officials are combing through camera trap footages to triangulate the location of the third sub-adult. The mother is believed to be roaming in Katejhari area of the Tadoba core zone at present, the forest department said in a press note.

This incident comes just two weeks after tiger T50, nicknamed Khali, died of injuries at the Gorewada Rescue Centre after being hit by a speeding vehicle on May 8 this year. Officials in the know confirmed there have been at least 22 tiger deaths in Maharashtra this year alone, based on retrieval of carcasses. However, independent data collected by NGO Wildlife Protection Society of India (WPSI) suggests that based on the seizure of tiger parts this year, the number may be as many as 26. Last year, the state had recorded only 16 tiger deaths.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This elephant’s tantrums are making netizens giggle. Watch

Rare blue lobster caught by fisherman, then released back. Pics are viral

Flood in China’s Zhengzhou city causes havoc, videos show scary situation

Tiny puppy stole his favourite toy. So big dog pulled off this smart move. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Eid-al-Adha 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Eid-al-Adha
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Pegasus
India vs Sri Lanka
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP