Sub-adult male tiger found dead in Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve; death toll 22 in state

The corpse of a sub-adult male tiger aged around one-and-a-half years was discovered in Tamsi forest block in the core forest area of Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Chandrapur district around 2pm on Monday.

A post-mortem conducted by state wildlife veterinarians on Tuesday failed to determine the cause of death as the carcass was extremely decomposed. They have, however, clarified that there was no indications of poaching as all the tiger’s limbs and organs were in place.

Histopathology reports of organ samples are still awaited, which may provide further clues. The sub-adult tiger has been established as the offspring of tigress T31 and has two siblings. While the location of one of the siblings is known to authorities, officials are combing through camera trap footages to triangulate the location of the third sub-adult. The mother is believed to be roaming in Katejhari area of the Tadoba core zone at present, the forest department said in a press note.

This incident comes just two weeks after tiger T50, nicknamed Khali, died of injuries at the Gorewada Rescue Centre after being hit by a speeding vehicle on May 8 this year. Officials in the know confirmed there have been at least 22 tiger deaths in Maharashtra this year alone, based on retrieval of carcasses. However, independent data collected by NGO Wildlife Protection Society of India (WPSI) suggests that based on the seizure of tiger parts this year, the number may be as many as 26. Last year, the state had recorded only 16 tiger deaths.