Sunetra and Parth Pawar’s resistance likely to delay NCP reunion

MUMBAI: A tough stand taken by the Sunetra Pawar-led NCP has slowed down the process of a merger between the rival NCP factions, with insiders indicating that any formal reunification is likely to take longer than initially expected. Party insiders said that during this interim period, the NCP (SP), which is part of the rival INDIA bloc, could extend issue-based support to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), beginning with the controversial delimitation bill.

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A close aide of NCP president Sunetra Pawar told HT on Friday that both Sunetra and her son Parth were firmly opposed to the merger. “They do not want NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar and his daughter, Supriya Sule, the national working president of NCP (SP), to regain influence over the party’s affairs and are prepared to oppose any such move at all costs,” he said.

Sources said the BJP leadership had been talking to leaders of both parties to set aside their differences and unite, giving the NDA the required heft for the passage of key bills, including the Constitution amendment bill implementing women’s reservation and delimitation. However, the party wants to avoid imposing a settlement, and believes that the sorting out of internal differences within the Pawar family is essential before any reunification.

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{{^usCountry}} The BJP is also in no hurry since under the current political arrangement, NCP (SP) MPs are likely to support the delimitation bill in Parliament. “The BJP leadership has been informed that NCP (SP) MPs are willing to extend issue-based support, beginning with the delimitation bill,” said an NCP (SP) insider. “Do not be surprised to see our MPs supporting the bills on the floor of the House. However, ways to extend support may differ.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BJP is also in no hurry since under the current political arrangement, NCP (SP) MPs are likely to support the delimitation bill in Parliament. “The BJP leadership has been informed that NCP (SP) MPs are willing to extend issue-based support, beginning with the delimitation bill,” said an NCP (SP) insider. “Do not be surprised to see our MPs supporting the bills on the floor of the House. However, ways to extend support may differ.” {{/usCountry}}

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Senior NCP (SP) leader and trusted Sharad Pawar aide Jayant Patil on Saturday dismissed the conjecture. “Has the NDA even invited us?” he asked. “Only then does the question of joining arise. But how does such a question even come to your mind? We are not in any race. We have not asked for any ministry. Yet, over the past two or three days, it seems you have made me take oath as a minister two or three times already.” Incidentally, Patil has had a meeting with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde in the last few days.

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Supriya Sule reiterated this in Delhi, saying that none of the NCP (SP) leaders had got any invitation from the NDA. She later tweeted that she would be unable to talk to the media on account of a throat issue. “I will be undergoing voice therapy, and have been advised to avoid speeches, interviews, and prolonged speaking for the next one or two weeks,” she said.

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar chose not to comment on the speculations. “Let it go. There is no reason to talk about this issue here,” he told media persons in Pune on Saturday.

The NCP (SP) has eight Lok Sabha MPs, while the NCP has one, giving the two factions a combined strength of nine members in the Lok Sabha.