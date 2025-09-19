Surface distress on Atal Setu: 1 crore fine imposed, defect liability extended by a year

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has penalised Daewoo, the joint venture of Tata Projects, ₹1 crore for “minor surface distress” on the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri–Nhava Sheva Atal Setu. A video of the MTHL road damaged with potholes was circulated on Thursday. (PTI)

At a meeting chaired by MMRDA’s Additional Metropolitan Commissioner Vikram Kumar, the contractor was directed to rectify the problem within the next five days, failing which further action will be taken.

The defect liability period of the joint venture, which was to expire in January 2026, has now been extended to January 2027.

The 21.8 km long Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) project, worth ₹17,840 crore, was inaugurated on January 12, 2024.

A video of the MTHL road damaged with potholes was circulated on Thursday. “If this patchwork is ‘World Class standard’ to you. Then we don’t know which standard you are following. It rains in every nation that exists, why we don’t see such kind of pathetic patchwork in other countries? The standard you are following must be the lowest (sic),” a user commented.

MMRDA on X acknowledged the problem and posted: “Minor surface distress seen on a few stretches of Atal Setu (at near km 11, 15 and 16 on Navi Mumbai bound carriageway) during the ongoing monsoon is largely due to exceptionally heavy rains and continuous traffic flow. MMRDA has already initiated immediate remedial measures. Instead of repairing only small spots, longer continuous stretches are being resurfaced with bitumen to maintain uniformity and avoid bumps, ensuring smoother rides for commuters. Parallely, mastic asphalt patching is underway to keep the carriageway safe and serviceable under wet conditions.”

The development body has also directed the contractor to undertake permanent resurfacing post-monsoon using high-grade dense bituminous macadam and asphalt concrete layers for long-lasting riding comfort and enhanced durability.