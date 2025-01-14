Atal Setu completes its maiden year

MUMBAI: India’s longest sea bridge, Atal Setu, also referred to as Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), completes a year on Tuesday. On an average, 22,689 vehicles have used the 21.8 km-long bridge daily. India’s longest sea bridge, Atal Setu, also referred to as Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), completes a year on Tuesday. On an average, 22,689 vehicles have used the 21.8 km-long bridge daily. (ANI)

Touted as an infrastructure project that will have a multiplier effect in Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s (MMR’s) economy, it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 13 and opened for public the subsequent day. The project has been constructed, operated and maintained by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

Over the past year, the Atal Setu has facilitated the movement of 83,06,009 vehicles reconnecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai to reduce travel time. The bridge witnessed its highest single-day vehicle count of 61,807 on January 14, 2024, which was on the maiden day of operations and largely comprised of motorists going for a joyride. Thereafter, the traffic thinned and kept fluctuating month on month. Of the 83,06,009 vehicles, passenger cars have used the bridge the most at 77,28,149. Multi-axle vehicles are a distant second at 1,99,636 (3 axle), 1,60,061 (4-6 axle), followed by bus or double axle vehicles at 1,17,604, light commercial vehicles or minibus at 99,660, and so on.

Three specialised teams are stationed on the sea link to be available 24x7 to monitor traffic, provide medical aid and clear disruptions, etc. Constructed at a cost of ₹17,843 crore with financial assistance from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the sea link’s traffic was projected at 89,463 daily for the year 2021. However, the daily average number is only one-fourth of the projection, at 22,689. And, that after the state government had reduced the toll by 50%, from ₹500 to ₹250, for passenger vehicles per trip days ahead of the inauguration, after drawing flak from people for the high user fee.

On the low usage of the bridge, Jeetendra Ghadge from The Young Whistleblower Foundation, an NGO, said the low vehicular count is because of the steep toll rates as well as improper connectivity to major roads such as the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, apart from the discounted toll that continues to be steep and is affordable only to the affluent.

On the occasion, Sanjay Mukherjee, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA said, “As we mark one year of the Atal Setu’s operations, I extend my gratitude to our dedicated teams and stakeholders whose efforts have made this achievement possible. By making Mumbai accessible in minutes, we remain committed to serving the region’s growing connectivity needs.”

“In just one year, Atal Setu has transformed the commuting experience for over 88 lakh vehicles, contributing significantly to the economic and social development of the region,” said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in a statement.

The MMRDA has rolled out a plan to connect Atal Setu with Mumbai - Pune Expressway. This proposed elevated road is expected to further reduce the travel time between the two cities.

On the other end - the Mumbai side of the bridge - another elevated road (Sewri-Worli) is being built to connect with Bandra-Worli Sea Link. This will provide signal-free drive for people to and from Mumbai’s western suburbs.

After the bridge’s opening, Navi Mumbai based developer, Prajapati Group, shifted its office from Vashi to Panvel. “From South Mumbai, it takes me lesser time to reach Panvel via the sea link as compared to Vashi,” said Raajesh Prajapati, co-founder and director, Prajapati Group.