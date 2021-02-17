Surge in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra: Districts with high caseload and govt response

As Maharashtra records a surge in Covid-19 cases, the government has started issuing stern warnings to people of the state asking them to follow preventive measures.

The state has seen a sudden spike in the number of Covid-19 cases over the past few days which has led to the government to say that it will be forced to impose another lockdown if people keep flouting the guidelines.

The concern regarding the rise in cases among the health officials in Maharashtra was seen after the state reported 4,092 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day tally in a month. The daily count did fall on Monday and Tuesday but it still remained over 3,000. Notably, before the reported rise on February 14, the state did record more than 3,000 cases for 4 days in a row.

The state government has termed the situation as alarming saying that it is displeased with the conduct of the people as the pandemic continues to take lives despite vaccination drives being conducted in the country.

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday in its mouthpiece Saamna said that the public has failed to take the government’s advice. It said, “Follow the rules, otherwise the lockdown will have to be imposed again. The same warning has been given by the State Health Minister (Rajesh Tope) himself. The public should take it seriously.”

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday said that more than 15 districts have reported a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases. Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Jalgaon, Dhule, Jalna, Beed, Latur, Parbhani, Amravati, Akola, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Nagpur and Wardha were districts which reported a rise in the number of cases between January 4 and February 15.

Amravati (10.69 % rise), Wardha (4.62% rise), Akola (4.27% rise), Yavatmal (3.16 % rise) and Buldhana (2.28% rise) were districts which saw a notable increase in the number of cases, according to a statement released by the Maharashtra chief minister’s office. Sindhudurg (7.15%), Beed (6.21%), Ratnagiri (6.09%) and Bhandara (4.69%) saw a rise in the number of deaths. The Union ministry for health and family welfare has asked Maharashtra to increase its RT-PCR testing if it wants to arrest the rise in the number of cases.

“Over a period of time, both in Maharashtra and in Kerala, the number of RT-PCR tests have gone down and there is a need to substantially increase RT-PCR tests; this is something we have shared with both the states,” NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul said on Tuesday.