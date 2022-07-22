Suspecting affair, man stabs wife to death, booked

Mumbai A 28-year-old Vashi resident has been booked for allegedly stabbing his wife to death in the wee hours of Friday in Fort over the suspicion of an extra-marital affair.

Police officials said, the accused Kiran Dane, an employee of a gold melting unit in Masjid, had called the woman to meet him near Excelsior theatre and stabbed her 10-12 times at around 1 am. He allegedly also attacked his friend, who was with him and a pedestrian, both of whom tried to stop him from committing the murder. The accused himself suffered deep injuries to his hand and is admitted to the hospital. He has been booked on the charges of murder and attempts to murder.

The woman identified as Madhvi was not staying with the accused for the past 10 days. He suspected that she was living with another man. However, this has not been verified yet, said a police officer part of the investigating team.

On Thursday night, Dane had dinner with a friend and co-worker Rajesh Patil. After dinner, he called Madhavi and asked her to come near Excelsior cinema hall near CSMT, as he wanted to talk to her, said the police officer.

When she reached the cinema hall, Dane started yelling at her. “He abused her and suddenly took out a knife and started stabbing her in the abdomen, shoulder and chest. He was furious and stabbed her 10-12 times and also abused her,” said inspector Pravin Pawle of Azad Maidan police station.

Patil tried to stop him and in the process sustained cuts on his hand. A hawker, Asif Sherali Ansari, 36, who had missed his last train to Titwala and had returned to his stall, too suffered injuries as he tried to intervene and save the woman.

Madhavi had met him outside the CSMT station and had asked him the way to go to Excelsior cinema hall. He accompanied her to the cinema hall. As he went ahead, he heard the woman’s screams and turned back to see that the man was stabbing her with a knife.

“I went back and tried to stop the accused, but the angry Dane tried to overpower me and waved the knife at me and tried to attack me too. I somehow managed to save myself and sustained injuries to my hand. I tried my best, but could not save the woman,” said Ansari.

Soon a police van reached the spot and all the three injured were taken to GT hospital where doctors declared the woman dead. The accused was admitted to the hospital as his injury required surgery. His friend Patil was allowed to go home after medication.

Dane and the victim hailed from Osmanabad and have a five-year-boy and a two-year-old daughter. The kids were at their uncle’s place when the incident occurred. The police have seized the knife allegedly used by Dane in killing his wife.