Talks between tanker operators, govt stall

MUMBAI: Talks with the state government made no headway on day one of the indefinite agitation launched by tanker operators in Mumbai on Monday. The impasse comes at a time when the city has just 13.20 % of water reserves left. Citizens are also facing a 10% cut in supply, and the prospect of a delayed and reduced monsoon.

Mumbai, India – 08 June 2026: Water tankers are parked at roadside near Marine Line as Mumbai Water Tanker Association (MWTA) has announced an indefinite strike from midnight on June 07, in Mumbai, India, on Monday June08, 2026. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

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On Monday, a delegation of the Mumbai Water Tankers Association (MTWA) met the Mumbai suburban district collector at his office in Bandra, which had served notices instructing tanker operators to observe the rules laid down by the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA).

While government officials said they had merely issued notices and not acted against tanker operators, the MWTA insisted on an assurance that they would not halt their operations.

The MWTA said most of the regulations imposed on them cannot be observed in a city like Mumbai and they want them suitably amended. “Instead of reviewing our issues, we were served notices,” said Jeetubhai Shah, vice-president of the MWTA.

The MWTA went on strike in October 2025 for the same reason. While the state government had assured them leniency, they allegedly failed to act on its assurance.

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{{^usCountry}} In Mumbai, a large number of residential housing societies rely on tankers as municipal water supply is insufficient. Many are already impacted by the strike. However, at this point, the BMC has issued no statement on making arrangements to mitigate the crisis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Mumbai, a large number of residential housing societies rely on tankers as municipal water supply is insufficient. Many are already impacted by the strike. However, at this point, the BMC has issued no statement on making arrangements to mitigate the crisis. {{/usCountry}}