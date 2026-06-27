MUMBAI: Talmakiwadi, one of Mumbai’s oldest housing societies, is on the cusp of change. As the redevelopment wand touches the nearly century-old colony in Tardeo, the 291 families of Chitrapur Saraswat Brahmins (CSB) who live here look forward to new homes – but not without a backward glance at what they are about to leave behind. Talmakiwadi: One of Mumbai’s first housing societies braces for change

Built in 1938 as affordable housing for the CSB community that made Bombay its home, this cluster of 11 low-rise Art Deco buildings carries a legacy that extends far beyond its ageing buildings. Playback singer Udit Narayan’s practice sessions echoed through the neighbourhood, while cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar attended a nearby school and played cricket with local children. Noted actor Amol Palekar lived in the colony after marriage, while theatre director and actor Jaidev Hattangadi and film director and writer Bipin Nadkarni also once called Talmakiwadi home.

Over the last few years, redevelopment gradually became a part of the conversation in Talmakiwadi. Now, residents will discuss a shortlist of developers at the next general body meeting. Of the nine bid documents sold, six bids were received on May 30, says the society’s treasurer, Satyendra Kumble.

“These buildings have been maintained well. However, age-related issues involving ceilings, rebars and plaster are becoming increasingly common,” said Mahesh Kalyanpur, chairperson of the society. “Many elderly residents also struggle as there are no elevators. Additionally, we lack adequate spaces for parking, recreation and children’s play areas.”

Talmakiwadi Cooperative Housing Society (TCHS) sits on a 7,100-sq m plot next to Bhatia Hospital. Residents began to discuss self-redevelopment in January 2023, a model that allows housing societies to reconstruct their properties without involving a private developer.

However, raising the ₹50 crore required to kick-start the project proved difficult. “It was a challenge to raise funds as well as manage permissions, construction and the eventual sale of flats,” says Shivdutt Halady, secretary, TCHS.

The apartments here range from 100-sq ft units to homes measuring nearly 700 sq ft. The society initially planned to build around 300 additional apartments, whose sale would offset redevelopment costs and create a corpus fund.

After rejecting the self-redevelopment plan, Talmakiwadi pursued the Development Management model, where a developer functions as a service provider overseeing planning, construction, marketing and sales while ownership of the land remains with the society.

The Kanara Saraswat Association, which occupies an adjoining 700-sq m plot, has joined Talmaki’s redevelopment initiative, potentially expanding the scope of the project.

As steel and glass towers replace homes that carry generations of history, residents are hoping to hold on to the legacy of a community that has long defined life in Talmakiwadi. Ideas include preserving the bust of Shripad Talmaki, displaying archival photographs and drone footage, and incorporating Art Deco design elements into the new development.