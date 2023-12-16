Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Tea vendor falls victim to currency swap scam

Tea vendor falls victim to currency swap scam

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 16, 2023 08:44 AM IST

A tea vendor in Mumbai was conned out of ₹2.5 lakh in a currency exchange scam. The vendor was given a bag of newspaper cuttings instead of dirhams.

MUMBAI: A tea vendor in Goregaon East was allegedly duped of 2.5 lakh in a currency exchange scam. The DN Nagar police have registered a case of cheating against the accused.

HT Image

According to the complaint filed by Musa Sikandar Nagori, a Goregaon resident who runs a tea stall near an under-construction building. He met the accused who introduced himself as Mohammed Shardul on December 1. After coming to the stall continuously for a few days, Shardul informed Nagori about a female acquaintance who had recently returned from Dubai and was struggling to exchange dirhams worth 2.5 lakh.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“A couple of days after mentioning the dirhams, the accused asked if Nagori could take the dirhams in exchange for the current market price, he could exchange it later for a profit of 50,000. On Thursday, the two men decided to meet at Andheri to make the trade,” informed an official from DN Nagar police.

After the swap, the complainant opened the packed plastic bag in which the Dirhams were given to him and realised he had been duped when he saw that the bag was full of newspaper cuttings.

The police have booked the accused and an unknown accomplice under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonesty) of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cheating
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP