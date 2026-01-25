Mumbai: A 33-year-old junior college teacher was stabbed to death following an argument with a fellow commuter on a local train at Malad station on Saturday evening, police said. Teacher stabbed to death at Malad station after altercation

The deceased was identified as Alok Kumar Singh, a resident of Kandivali who was a mathematics teacher at Narsee Monjee College of Commerce & Economics in Vile Parle. The accused has not yet been identified and is absconding, police said.

Singh was travelling in a second-class compartment of a Churchgate-Borivali slow local train along with another teacher. As both he and the accused were alighting at Malad station, an argument broke out between them on the train and escalated on the platform, police said.

The incident occurred around 5.30 pm on Platform 1 of Malad station. During the altercation, the accused allegedly pulled out a sharp weapon, believed to be a knife, and stabbed Singh in the abdomen before fleeing.

“His teacher colleague and the police rushed him to Shatabdi Hospital, where he was declared dead due to excessive blood loss,” said deputy commissioner of police Sunita Salunke-Thackeray.

Police said CCTV footage is being examined and witness statements are being recorded to identify the accused. A murder case is being registered against an unknown person at the Borivali GRP police station. The police added that it appeared to be a spur-of-the-moment attack.

“Prima facie, it seems like an argument broke out between two passengers while alighting at Malad station. During the altercation, the accused attacked Alok Singh with a sharp weapon, stabbing him in the abdomen while getting down from the train. The GRP is investigating the case further,” said a Western Railway official.

Singh had joined Narsee Monjee College as a mathematics teacher in March 2024, police said.