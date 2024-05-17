Teachers, students, and parents show support for MVA candidates

Mumbai: A gathering titled ‘Save Democracy, Save Constitution’ was collectively organised by the Teachers Forum, non-teaching employees, students, and parents on Thursday in Santacruz to express solidarity with the INDIA – Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidates. A gathering titled ‘Save Democracy, Save Constitution’ was collectively organised by the Teachers Forum

The gathering, led by Tapati Mukhopadhyay, retired teacher and representative of teacher’s organisations, saw a participation of 200 people. Mukhopadhyay outlined the Forum’s objectives, emphasising its commitment to defending public-funded education and opposing the implementation of NEP 2020.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Participants included university, college, and school teachers, non-teaching staff, RTE activists, parents, and students. Former MP Hussain Dalwai was the guest of honour, along with MLC Kapil Patil and R B Singh, leader of the college non-teaching staff. School teacher leaders Subhash More and Professor Prakash Sonawane also joined the gathering.

Dalwai, in his address, highlighted the progress achieved under the Congress government in the state and urged the public to reject the current ruling government, which he alleged, had disregarded the principles of the Indian Constitution.

Sonawane advocated for the re-election of MVA candidate Varsha Gaikwad, citing her track record in the education sector.

Singh pledged his support for the MVA candidates and condemned the central government’s divisive policies. Amol Kirtikar, MVA candidate from North West Mumbai, expressed confidence in the people’s support for MVA’s vision of a united India.

The forum presented a charter of demands to Kirtikar, outlining concerns about the state of education in the country. The demands are: Fill up the vacant posts for all the sections from primary, secondary, higher secondary, colleges, universities as well as non-teaching staff; All appointments should be made by following the procedure laid down by the school education department and the statute of the University; All teachers at schools, colleges and non-teaching staff appointed regularly should be paid regularly; Those appointed on CHB (Clock Hour Basis) but are asked to do regular activities of teachers, assistant professors, etc., all should be paid regular salary as per the Supreme Court order “Equal Work, Equal Pay”; All teaching and non-teaching staff appointed after 2005, should get the benefit of the ‘Old Pension Scheme’ and Contributory Pension Scheme should be abolished, and Increase the allocation of GDP from 6% to 10% for educational expenses.