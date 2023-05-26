Vengeful teen tweets ‘Gonna Blast Mumbai’ after cops refused to take his complaint seriously

Mumbai: Angry with the police department over their lackadaisical attitude to register a complaint against cyber frauds, a 19-year-old boy, victim of online fraud, decided to take revenge against police officers by sending them on a wild goose chase.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On May 22, at 11am, the teen, identified as Shripad Kamlakar Gorathkar, 19, a resident of Naigaon in Nanded, took to Twitter and wrote, “I am Gonna Blast Mumbai very soon.” He tagged Mumbai police, CP Mumbai and other Twitter handles of Mumbai police officials to alarm them.

On Tuesday, the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) sent Gorathkar to police custody. During interrogation, it emerged that the teen developed a grudge against the police department after officers avoided him and did not register his complaint. The police said he lost ₹4,000 to cyber frauds and also lost his bicycle.

Gorathkar is currently pursuing second year BCom in a college in Nanded and even appeared for the Chartered Accountancy entrance exam which he failed. His father runs a medical shop in Nanded.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Considering the sensitive nature of his tweet, when the police questioned him as to why he sent out such a tweet, he said he had a grudge against them for not taking his complaint seriously.

“He was a cyber fraud victim and lost ₹4,000. He tried to register an offence for the same, however, the police in Nanded did not take him seriously and instead told him that he should have been more alert while surfing the internet. He also lost his bicycle and tried to lodge a complaint, however, that time also he didn’t succeed,” said the police officer.

An angry Gorathkar wanted to put the police to work and never realised they could trace him as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“He had scored 80% marks in his HSC and is good in studies. He tried and even gave Chartered Accountancy entrance exams but failed,” said the police officer.

Gorathkar is currently in the custody of Azad Maidan police as the case is being investigated by them.