Teenager donates wheelchair worth 6,500 to Vasai Covid hospital

Parth Ramakant Patil, a 14-year-old from Palakhane in Bhiwandi taluka, donated a wheelchair worth ₹6,500 to Shramjeevi Covid Care hospital in Usgaon-Dongri village in Vasai. The hospital is run by Shramjeevi Sanghatana, a tribal welfare outfit founded by former Vasai MLA Vivek Pandit.

The Class 9 student saved the money over a period of eight months, said his father Ramakant who runs a small eatery in Bhiwandi. He added that Parth would ask him about the pandemic and wanted to do his bit towards fighting the disease. He also used social media platforms to stay updated on the situation and learn more about it.

Parth then broke open his piggy bank and found he had saved ₹8,500 so far. The family then called Pandit to tell him that he wanted to contribute but did not know what to do. Pandit told him that the hospital was facing a shortage of wheelchairs, and thus Parth decided to buy one for the hospital.

“I contacted a few medical equipment suppliers and narrowed down to a Thane trader who supplied us the wheel chair. It was delivered to us on Saturday and we handed it over to the hospital,” said Ramakant.

50-bed paediatric hospital open in Usgaon

The Covid hospital at Usgaon, Virar (East) opened its first Covid-19 paediatric hospital with 50 beds, just off the Mumbai Ahmedabad highway, on Saturday. Pandit, who runs the hospital, said, “We have a total of 137 beds for paediatric patients who hail from far-off locations like Wada, Jawhar, Mokhada, Bhiwandi and other talukas. We are preparing for the third wave of the pandemic and children could be directly affected. As we do not have paediatric medicos in Palghar, it is our small effort to fight the pandemic.”

Another hospital is being set up in Usgaon and the foundation stone was laid by cabinet minister Eknath Shinde.