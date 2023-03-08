Thackeray, Shinde factions face off over Shivai Nagar shakha

Thane: The two factions of the Shiv Sena came to another confrontation on Monday night after Eknath Shinde-led faction allegedly broke open the lock at Shivai Nagar shakha, sparking off a protest by the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction.

Members of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena engaged in a scuffle over establishing control of the shakha', at Shivai Nagar, in Thane, India, on Tuesday, March 07, 2023. (Praful Gangurde/HT PHOTO)

A group of Shinde supporters led by the Thane district chief and spokesperson Naresh Mhaske was inside the shakha when the activists of the Sena (UBT) gathered there alleging that their shakha was being forcibly taken over. They raised slogans even as the police tried to calm down the situation.

“These people tried to enter the shakha when we were not there. We all have contributed in making the Shivai Nagar shakha and our MLA has built it. Those who have never even visited the shakha in five years are now trying to take control of the shakha,” a woman from the Thackeray faction said. Women Sena activists were at the forefront of the protest.

In response, Mhaske said, “The Shiv Sena name and the bow and arrow symbol you see on the shakha have been given to us. The shakha was built by Pratap Sarnaik who is part of our group and even 99.99% office-bearers of the shakha are with us. So, where is the question of snatching it away? The shakha belongs to us and we will do our work from there.”

On Tuesday, Uddhav Thackeray faction MP Sanjay Raut alleged that the police force was being used to brow beat the shiv sainiks. “Whatever is happening in Thane should be stopped. After the public meeting in Khed, the ground beneath their feet is slipping away. After the bye-poll results in Kasba Peth and Chinchwad, what else can they do? But our shivsainik will not go back,” he said

After the Election Commission granted the Shiv Sena name and symbol to the Eknath Shinde faction, the group has started staking claim on Shiv Sena party offices and shakhas. The Sena (UBT) group led by MP Rajan Vichare and district chief Kedar Dighe had earlier met Thane police commissioner Jai Jeet Singh and submitted a memorandum alleging that the Shinde group was trying to forcibly take over party shakhas though the Supreme Court’s final decision on the split in the party was still awaited. Vichare had warned that this could lead to a law and order problem.

