Thackerays assemble: Uddhav, Raj reunite after two decades, announce pact for civic polls

Coming together politically for the first time in nearly two decades, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Wednesday announced an alliance for the January 15 civic polls in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray (left) with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

Addressing a joint press conference at Worli in Mumbai, the Thackeray cousins said their parties will contest municipal elections in Mumbai, Nashik and other cities across the state. Elections to 29 municipal corporations are scheduled to be held on January 15.

The civic polls for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are seen as the most crucial for the alliance. The undivided Shiv Sena had ruled the BMC for three decades. Following their rout in last year’s assembly elections, in which the BJP-led Mahayuti returned to power with a thumping majority, the Thackeray cousins decided to join hands in an effort to revive their political fortunes.

Earlier in the day, Uddhav and Raj met at Shivaji Park, where they offered tributes at the memorial of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, before heading to a Worli hotel to address the media.

The formal announcement of the alliance was made by Raj Thackeray. “Maharashtra was waiting for this moment. I declare that Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS have formed an alliance,” he said. Raj also asserted that the alliance would capture power in the Mumbai civic body. “Mumbai’s next mayor will be a Marathi person and will be from the Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance,” he said.

Uddhav said the alliance would contest elections together in Mumbai, Nashik and other cities as well. Responding to a query, Raj said seat-sharing details would be announced later.

Making their poll pitch clear, Uddhav said, “The BJP was saying ‘Batenge to Katenge’. We want to tell Marathi people — you will be finished if we stay divided.” He recalled the Samyukta Maharashtra movement, which demanded the inclusion of Mumbai in Maharashtra after the reorganisation of states on linguistic lines, and said that representatives of those who had opposed Mumbai’s inclusion were now “sitting in Delhi”. “Those who try to do that will be finished politically,” he added.

Taking a swipe at the BJP and the Shiv Sena for allegedly poaching leaders from the Sena (UBT) and the MNS, Raj said, “There are gangs in the state who are kidnapping children. Two more gangs have joined them now and are kidnapping children in political parties.”

Uddhav also indicated that Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) may join the alliance. “Talks are on with the NCP (SP),” he said, adding that some leaders in the BJP who were unhappy with developments in the party could also align with them.

Raj had quit the Shiv Sena in 2005 following differences with Uddhav and formed the MNS in 2006.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, who played a role in facilitating talks between the cousins, said that “only Thackerays can lead Maharashtra”.