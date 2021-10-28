Thane civic body starts door-to-door survey to take stock of people vaccinated

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has started a door-to-door survey to understand how many in the city have been vaccinated.

Although the TMC has inoculated more than 16 lakh beneficiaries with at least one dose of the vaccine, there are many who have not received even a single dose. Within the first few days of the survey, it has come to light that 33.03% of the vaccine-eligible population within the city has not received even the first dose of vaccine.

“We started this survey from Monday in different parts of the city. Irrespective of the social or economic situation, we noticed that there are a few who aren’t keen on taking the vaccine. In areas where we noted more such people, we set up a small centre within the society premises. However, the reluctance to vaccinate persisted among the residents. This week, with the help of religious leaders of different faiths, we have set up a mass vaccination drive in Mumbra. Gradually, we shall focus on other wards in the city as well,” said Sandeep Malvi, additional commissioner, TMC.

A team of four in every ward is visiting homes within slums as well as high rises in order to get a figure as to how many have been fully vaccinated or not vaccinated at all.

“In every ward, we have set up a team that visits each society or cluster of buildings to collect vaccination data. Based on the demographic and the reason for reluctance, we shall develop various ideas to attract more people to get vaccinated,” added a senior civic officer.

Meanwhile, an officer who was part of the door-to-door survey said, “There are some who have recently recovered from Covid, a few others who are facing health issues and need to consult their doctor before taking the vaccine. However, there are many others who continue to feel that the vaccine is not safe and hence are sceptical about getting jabbed.”

From among the target population of around 18 lakh within Thane city, there are around 38% senior citizens and 31% in the 45-59 years age group who have taken the first dose but not yet take the second jab. Similarly, in the 18-45 years age group, there are 68% who are waiting to get their second dose.

“Some among them must have taken their second dose at other municipal corporations as well or some who had visited Thane for the first dose must have taken the second dose as per convenience. As all these are assumed figures including the target population for vaccination in each city, it will be difficult to claim that we have 100% vaccination. Despite this, we are aiming at vaccinating as many as possible,” added Malvi.

It was only after August that the supply of vaccine doses gained momentum. Those who have been jabbed during that time will only be due for their second dose by November.

“I took my first dose of the vaccine in September. I will be due next week for the second dose. I had to delay the vaccination process as I was detected Covid positive and was advised by the doctor to take the vaccination after all post-Covid symptoms subside,” said Shashank Kankal, a 48-year-old resident of Patlipada, Thane.

