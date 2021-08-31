Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Thane civic official, bodyguard lose fingers after vegetable vendor attacks them

Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) assistant municipal commissioner Kalpita Pimple lost two of her fingers and has suffered grievous injuries on her third finger, while her bodyguard lost one finger after they were attacked by a hawker at Kasarvadavali junction in Ghodbunder on Monday evening
By Anamika Gharat
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 12:28 AM IST
The accused has been arrested. (HT File Photo)

Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) assistant municipal commissioner Kalpita Pimple lost two of her fingers and has suffered grievous injuries on her third finger, while her bodyguard lost one finger after they were attacked by a hawker at Kasarvadavali junction in Ghodbunder on Monday evening.

According to TMC officials, Pimple and a team went to vacate street vendors who had encroached upon the area. While they were vacating the vendors, a vegetable vendor, Amarjeet Yadav, 32, took out a knife from his cart and attacked Pimple on her head.

Senior police inspector K Khairnar said, “The vendor became furious after his cart was seized. He took his knives from the cart and attacked Pimple and her bodyguard. We immediately arrested the accused. Pimple and the bodyguard are admitted in a private hospital.”

