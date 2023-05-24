Maha UPSC topper Kashmira Sankhe jubilant after two failed attempts

Thane: For UPSC Maharashtra topper Kashmira Sankhe, the dream of becoming an IAS officer came true on Tuesday when she received a call from her mentor congratulating her on her remarkable performance.

Thane, India - May 23, 2023: Thane resident Dr. Kashmira Sankhe celebrates with her family after securing first rank in the UPSC exam from Maharashtra and 25th rank in the country, in Thane, India, on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

“It was because of the dream I had as a child of becoming an IAS officer,” said the 27-year-old from Thane, who is a dentist. “It happened because of my consistent hard work, dedication, the support of my family and a vision to serve the needy. Even after failing twice, I kept dreaming, visualising and working harder.”

Kashmira, who lives with her parents and younger brother, had been checking the UPSC result online all morning. By afternoon, she decided to stop and order a biryani for herself and relax. “I decided not to think anymore and just wait. I had the urge to have biryani and ordered it. I had barely eaten a few spoons when my mentor called to congratulate me. The moment I checked the result, I missed a heartbeat when I realised I was ranked first in the state,” said Kashmira, whose all-India UPSC rank was 25.

Away from social media all these years, Kashmira prepared for the top-level exams by following a pattern of 50 minutes of study and 10 minutes of rest. She had to cut down her work as a dentist to some extent for the last 1.5 years to give adequate time to her UPSC preparations.

“When I was a kid, my mother used to show me newspaper articles of great personalities like Kiran Bedi topping UPSC and other top-level examinations,” she said. “That is how I got the idea of appearing for the UPSC. I first graduated in dental surgery, and started my preparations for UPSC while working as a dentist in Thane.”

Kashmira said she was more relaxed after her third attempt in the exam compared to the previous attempts, as she had hope. “I had no expectations from the result,” she said. “However, there was definitely hope. I couldn’t believe it when the results were announced.”

Kashmira’s very decision to appear for the UPSC exams had motivated her family members to call her IAS Kashmira Sankhe at home. “We used to call her that and she used to smile,” said Kashmira’s mother Pratima Sankhe. “Although it was just for motivation, deep down we knew she would crack the exam one day. As a family, we stood by her through the long hours of preparation. Whenever she was low after continuous study, we cheered her up. I always told her to visualise things for herself and she did that.”

Kashmira’s father Kishor Sankhe, her mother and her elder sister all are doctors by profession, while her younger brother is pursuing engineering. “I was at my office when I got to know of her first rank,” said Kishor Sankhe. “I just yelled out with jubilation that my daughter had finally become an IAS officer. What else does a father want in life?”

While working as a dentist, Kashmira was in a profession that was based on public service but she wanted to deliver more through the civil services. Her mantra for the UPSC preparation has been ‘Read, repeat, rewrite and revise’. She enjoys writing and used to make her own notes. “There is plenty of study material available in the market and it’s tough to decide on what to choose,” she said. “I would suggest you prepare your own notes and keep exploring. It’s all about strengthening the basics and presenting them properly in the exams.”

Kashmira says she would like to be posted in Maharashtra as she knows the culture and language here. “However, I am open to anything when it comes to the civil services, as it will help me learn,” she concluded.

