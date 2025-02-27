Thane man bites off friend’s ear in fit of anger
THANE: A man residing in the posh Hiranandani Estate in Patlipada, Thane West, bit off a part of a friend’s ear and swallowed it in a fit of rage following a disagreement. The incident led to the injured party filing a complaint, prompting the Kasarvadavli police to book the accused for the act.
According to the police, the victim is Shravan Leekha, 37, a film producer, and the accused is Vikas Menon, 32, an IT professional, and both live in Hiranandani Estate.
The complainant told the police that he was partying with two friends at the Solitaire Co-operative Housing Society inside Hiranandani Estate when early Wednesday morning, a disagreement arose between them, during which Menon flew into a rage, bit off a part of Leekha’s ear, and swallowed it.
The shocked victim then went alone to a nearby hospital with the bloody ear. After receiving initial treatment, he went straight to the Kasarvadavli police station to file a complaint.
“He was my friend, and I don’t know what made him so angry. Now, I will have to undergo two surgeries to reconstruct my ear, which will cost ₹ 4-5 lakh. As of now, the doctor has only done the dressing of the ear.”
Kasarvadavli police senior inspector Sunil Patil confirmed the incident and stated that the process of registering the case is underway.
