Thane Municipal Corporation forms cell to investigate, take action against those destroying environment

Following complaints from environmentalists regarding mangrove destruction due to encroachments, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has formed a cell to investigate and take immediate action against those harming the environment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This cell is led by additional commissioner, Sandeep Malvi. A meeting of this cell was conducted on Friday at the insistence of district collector, Rajesh Narvekar, to fast track all complaints related to mangroves.

“It is our responsibility to protect the wetlands and mangrove region within the city. No construction should be permitted in the vicinity of such spaces that need to be protected. Based on the details received in the enquiry, we shall take strict action to ensure that mangroves and wetlands within the city are preserved and protected well,” said Malvi.