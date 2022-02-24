Thane Municipal Corporation to resume dog sterilisation progamme on March 1

After nearly three-and-a-half years, the dog sterilisation programme in Thane is set to start in the first week of March. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) claimed that a budget for ₹1.5Cr is being allotted for the sterilisation programme. The TMC will be spending ₹1,640 for one sterilisation operation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The last sterilisation was done in August 2018. Since then, animal lovers in the city have to bear the sterilisation cost of their dogs.

There was a long-standing demand from the animal lovers in the city to restart the programme as lack of sterilisation has led to an increase in dog population and, in return, leading to cases of cruelty towards the strays.

Sandeep Malvi, additional municipal commissioner, TMC, said, “We have now finalised an agency and the sterilisation programme is set to begin on March 1 at the same set up we have at Wagle Estate.”

A civic official claimed that the proposal was stalled due to lack of funds and the tender was finalised earlier this month.

The officer added, “We are allotted a budget of ₹1.55 lakh for the sterilisation programme. The agency that we have finalised will conduct each operation for ₹1,640. The plan is to carry out at least 9,000 sterilisations from the allotted budget.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the sterilisation programme of the TMC had halted, dog lovers and feeders had to pay for sterilisation from their own pockets. They also had to pay for transport and shelter charges, making it impossible for most to carry out sterilisations. Various NGOS and dog lovers have been following up with the Thane Municipal Corporation for several years to restart the programme.

Shubhra Rawlins, a dog lover from Ghodbunder, said, “This is very happy news for all the dog lovers and dog feeders who have been struggling to get the stray dogs sterilised. Starting the programme will also control the stray population and prevent cruelty to the strays.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON