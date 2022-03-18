Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Thane Municipal Corporation to set up 10 meditation centres across city for mental, physical well-being of residents
mumbai news

Thane Municipal Corporation to set up 10 meditation centres across city for mental, physical well-being of residents

TMC will set up 10 meditation centres across the city in various wards with the aim of providing resources for mental and physical well-being of the residents; the National Tele-Mental Health programme announced in this year’s budget by the Central Government paved the way for such an initiative within the Thane civic body
Thane Municipal Corporation to set up 10 meditation centres across the city for mental, physical well-being of residents. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Mar 18, 2022 07:57 PM IST
ByAnkita G Menon, Thane

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) will set up 10 meditation centres across the city in various wards with the aim of providing resources for mental and physical well-being of the residents.

These will be set up within the educational institutions with provisions for free sessions and guidance on yoga and meditation.

“The pandemic has had an impact on everyone’s lifestyle as well. The work from home trend has not only induced a stagnant lifestyle but also impacted the mental well-being of many. Having such centres within the vicinity of one’s home will help de-stress. We are working towards making it available in the next few months itself,” said a senior TMC official.

Every ward in the city will have a centre and a ward like Majiwada-Manpada that has a huge geographical area and population may include an additional centre. A budget of 50 lakh has been prepared and approved by the Standing Committee. It would now be presented before the civic commissioner for final approval.

RELATED STORIES

The National Tele-Mental Health programme announced in this year’s budget by the Central Government paved the way for such an initiative within the Thane civic body.

“In the last few years, people have faced immense stress through social distancing, unemployment, financial insecurity, travel restrictions and moreover reduced access to mental healthcare. Such an initiative will benefit many,” said Manish Joshi, deputy municipal commissioner, TMC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP