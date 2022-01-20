Thane police take custody of Godman Sarag for derogatory remarks against Gandhi

Thane police have taken custody of Abhijit Sarag, alias Kalicharan Baba, from Raipur after Minister Jitendra Awhad had registered a case against him on December 29 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi. He will soon be produced in Thane sessions court for further police custody.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A video of the self-proclaimed Godman, which was shot on December 26 during one of his sermons, went viral in which he was allegedly seen criticising and using derogatory remarks about Mahatma Gandhi and his political moves. He blamed Gandhi for partition of India and supported Gandhi’s assassin, Nathuram Godse. He went further to thank Godse for the assassination. Since he made those remarks, multiple complaints were filed against him that led to his arrest on December 30.

On the same ground, Awhad had registered a case against him at Naupada police station in Thane. The police had booked him under Sections 295 (A), 298, 505 (2), 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

The Naupada police during investigation found Kalicharan was arrested by Wardha police in a case registered by them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Our team has taken his custody from Wardha. He was in judicial custody and was in jail in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. A team of nine police officers took a transfer warrant from the court to take Kalicharan’s custody from Raipur jail on January 19. He will be produced in Thane court soon after he is brought to the city,” said a senior police officer from Naupada.

The Naupada police has already deployed bandobast outside the police station, where SRPF, RCP and local police stations are stationed for security reasons.