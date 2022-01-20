Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Thane police take custody of Godman Sarag for derogatory remarks against Gandhi
mumbai news

Thane police take custody of Godman Sarag for derogatory remarks against Gandhi

Thane police have taken custody of self-proclaimed Godman, Abhijit Sarag, alias Kalicharan Baba, from Raipur after Minister Jitendra Awhad registered a case against him on December 29 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi; he will soon be produced in Thane sessions court for further police custody
Thane police take custody of Godman Sarag from Raipur for derogatory remarks against Gandhi. (HT FILE)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 05:59 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thane

Thane police have taken custody of Abhijit Sarag, alias Kalicharan Baba, from Raipur after Minister Jitendra Awhad had registered a case against him on December 29 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi. He will soon be produced in Thane sessions court for further police custody.

A video of the self-proclaimed Godman, which was shot on December 26 during one of his sermons, went viral in which he was allegedly seen criticising and using derogatory remarks about Mahatma Gandhi and his political moves. He blamed Gandhi for partition of India and supported Gandhi’s assassin, Nathuram Godse. He went further to thank Godse for the assassination. Since he made those remarks, multiple complaints were filed against him that led to his arrest on December 30.

On the same ground, Awhad had registered a case against him at Naupada police station in Thane. The police had booked him under Sections 295 (A), 298, 505 (2), 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

The Naupada police during investigation found Kalicharan was arrested by Wardha police in a case registered by them.

RELATED STORIES

“Our team has taken his custody from Wardha. He was in judicial custody and was in jail in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. A team of nine police officers took a transfer warrant from the court to take Kalicharan’s custody from Raipur jail on January 19. He will be produced in Thane court soon after he is brought to the city,” said a senior police officer from Naupada.

The Naupada police has already deployed bandobast outside the police station, where SRPF, RCP and local police stations are stationed for security reasons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP