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Thane tree collapse leaves 64-year-old plumber battling for life

According to the Thane Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Buvad was standing near an autorickshaw outside the Thane RTO office when the tree suddenly fell on him. He sustained serious head injuries and was rushed to Mahavir Hospital, where he underwent surgery.

Updated on: Jul 07, 2026 09:17 AM IST
By Kaptan Mali
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THANE: A 64-year-old plumber suffered severe head injuries after a tree collapsed on him outside the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Thane on Monday morning. The victim, identified as Pandurang Buvad, a resident of Dharmveer Nagar, is undergoing treatment at a hospital and remains in a critical condition.

Thane tree collapse leaves 64-year-old plumber battling for life
Thane tree collapse leaves 64-year-old plumber battling for life

According to the Thane Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Buvad was standing near an autorickshaw outside the Thane RTO office when the tree suddenly fell on him. He sustained serious head injuries and was rushed to Mahavir Hospital, where he underwent surgery.

Minal Sankhe, the local councillor who helped shift Buvad to the hospital, said doctors found a blood clot in his brain during the operation.

“He will have to be monitored for at least 48 hours, after which his condition can be assessed,” Sankhe said.

Last week, a 52-year-old man suffered severe head and back injuries after a tree collapsed on him in Wagle Estate. He was admitted to the intensive care unit of a local hospital for three days and has been advised complete bed rest for two to three months.

More than 110 incidents of tree collapses were reported across Thane on Sunday. The city witnessed intense rainfall accompanied by strong winds on Monday as well, resulting in multiple reported cases of tree falls.

In view of the red alert issued for the district, heavy rainfall and the India Meteorological Department’s forecast of wind speeds of 80-90 kmph, Thane collector Dr Shrikrishna Panchal directed private organisations to allow employees to work from home wherever feasible. He also declared a half-day for government employees across the district.

 
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