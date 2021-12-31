Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news

Thief arrested by Vashi GRP for robbing railway commuters

Thief who used to rob railway commuters of their wallets and mobile phones was arrested by the Vashi GRP on Thursday; he has been remanded in police custody for 2 days
A 27-year-old thief was arrested by Vashi GRP for robbing railway commuters of their wallets, mobile phones. (HT FILE)
Published on Dec 31, 2021 07:18 PM IST
ByPranab Jyoti Bhuyan, Navi Mumbai

A 27-year-old thief who used to rob railway commuters of their wallets and mobile phones was arrested by the Vashi GRP on Thursday.

According to the police, the accused, Aman Bhanupratap Singh of Vashi, used to roam on the platforms and snatch wallets and mobile phones from commuters who stood near the doors.

Vishnu Kesarkar, senior inspector of Vashi GRP, said, “We had arrested one of Singh’s accomplices earlier in December and he gave us details about Singh. After technical analysis of those details, we finally caught Singh on Thursday morning. With his arrest, four crimes registered in our jurisdiction have been detected so far.”

Another senior officer said, “Apart from Navi Mumbai, Singh was operating at a few places in Mumbai such as Chembur, Mankhurd and Govandi. So, his arrest will help us solve more crimes in the next few days.”

The police booked the accused under section 379 (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code. He was produced before the judicial court and has been remanded to police custody for two days.

Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan

Pranab covers Navi Mumbai for the Hindustan Times.

